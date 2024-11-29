New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday said that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency in the Congress' plenary in 1924 at Belgaum (now called Belagavi).

The three-day session that began on December 26, 1924, was the only Congress session presided over by Mahatma Gandhi.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: Holiday Announced for Tamil Nadu Educational Institutions in 8 Districts; Check Complete List Here.

Addressing a press conference, Venugopal said, "The CWC has already passed a resolution. The party has also decided to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency in 1924 at Belgaum in December. An extended Working Committee will be held, followed by a massive rally in Belgau."

He said that the CWC accepted the party's performance in Maharashtra, which was "unexplainable and shocking," and it appears to be a clear case of "targeted manipulation."

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Labelled As Witch, 50-Year-Old Woman Tied to Tree, Burnt With Hot Iron Rod for 2 Days To Free Her From Evil Spirit in Bundi.

"The CWC also accepted that the party's performance, as indeed that of its MVA allies, in Maharashtra, has been unexplainable and shocking. The electoral outcome is beyond normal understanding, and it appears to be a clear case of targeted manipulation," he said.

Notably, Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra state elections as the party won just 16 seats out of 288 assembly segments while its ally Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, won 20 seats, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction secured just 10 seats.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with 132 seats, while its allies--the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar--secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi and was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress leader Ambika Soni, and other senior party officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)