Patna (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): The Congress party is set to hold its working committee meeting in poll-bound Bihar on September 24 (Wednesday).

The party will hold the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Sadaqat Ashram, their state party headquarters in Patna. Multiple leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, state party president Rajesh Ram, party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru, state's Legislative Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan among others are likely to attend the meeting.

The party's state in-charge, Krishna Allavaru informed of the CWC meet in a press conference on Monday, while highlighting that the party is set to discuss multiple issues, including alleged 'vote chori' (vote theft) and others such as increasing crime, unemployment, inflation which is plaguing the state.

"Congress will definitely talk about Bihar in Bihar, but also will talk about the nation in the state. There are many issues to be addressed in Bihar, unemployment, inflation, increasing crime, crimes against women, also the ceasefire or surrender in front of Trump," he said,

While taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM is "not interested" in finding solutions to the people's problem.

"Congress working Committee will discuss these issues in Bihar. Modi is not interested in finding solutions to these problems even after 11 years, people should understand. Modi ji is like the student who does not believe in getting marks through studying, and working hard. Rather he is like the student which looks to cheat," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed confidence in finalising seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Bihar elections soon after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasised the unity among alliance partners and their shared goal of defeating the BJP and Nitish Kumar's alliance. He also endorsed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the key face for the Chief Minister's post.

"It will happen quickly after CWC. There is no difficulty; all parties are well-assured... Tejashwi Yadav is the biggest face for CM... The priority is to defeat the BJP and Nitish Kumar's alliance," he said.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav indicated that seat-sharing talks are nearing finalisation within the Mahagathbandhan and announcements are expected soon.

The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held later in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, consisting of the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will be looking to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates. (ANI)

