New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday is scheduled to hold a series of meetings in Assam's Guwahati, including its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, which wil be attended by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Along with this, Kharge and Gandhi will also attend the meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office bearers, MPs, and MLAs, as well as the Congress Workers' meeting.

Rahul Gandhi has already left his Delhi residence for the same.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge called on Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and held a "fruitful" conversation regarding the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

In a post on X, Kharge reiterated that the Opposition wants a "productive" Rajya Sabha session and emphasised that several issues of great public concern need to be debated and discussed.

"The Opposition wants a productive Rajya Sabha session from July 21st. For that to happen a number of strategic, political, foreign policy and socio-economic issues that are of great public concern need to be debated and discussed. Today, I called on the Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and had a fruitful conversation," Kharge said.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to be held from July 21 to August 21. There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier, the top leadership of the BJP held a meeting at the party president JP Nadda's residence in the national capital. Many other BJP Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, were also present at the meeting.

The Central government will convene an all-party meeting on July 19, ahead of the Monsoon Session 2025, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier.

Rijiju said, "The central government called an all-party meeting on July 19 regarding the monsoon session of Parliament. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting from July 21 and will run till August 21."There will be no Parliament sittings on August 13 and 14 due to Independence Day celebrations.

Announcing the Monsoon Session, Rijiju wrote on X, "The Hon'ble President of India has approved the proposal of the Government to convene the Monsoon Session of Parliament from 21st July to 21st August, 2025. In view of the Independence Day celebrations, there will be no sittings on the 13th and 14th of August."

The upcoming Monsoon session will be the first Parliament session following Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India on May 7 in response to a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. (ANI)

