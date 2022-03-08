New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Congress party on Monday said that it will send observers to all states where assembly elections were held.

The observers are expected to reach their respective destinations on Tuesday.

Senior leader P Chidambaram and Karnataka Congress unit chief DK Shivakumar will go to Goa while Ajay Maken and Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary will go Punjab.

According to Exit Polls, the Congress party is losing power in Punjab and giving a tough fight in Goa and Uttarakhand. Whereas, the BJP will have a landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. (ANI)

