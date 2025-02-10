New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation, nearly two years after violence erupted in the state.

Udit Raj questioned the timing of the resignation, underlining that Biren Singh should have stepped down long ago.

Also Read | Amroha Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Harassing Minor Schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh.

"When the Congress party was demanding him to be removed at the right time then he was not removed. They have ruined the social equation of Manipur, A rift has been created between the two communities forever. This govt should not be there for such a long time. Removing the CM after everything was ruined does not make any sense," Udit Raj said.

His sharp criticism came shortly after Biren Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Also Read | Punjab Man, Gurpreet Singh, Travelling to US via 'Dunki' Route Dies on Way at Guatemala of Heart Attack, State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwa Meets With Family.

Singh was accompanied by BJP president A. Sharda, BJP's North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, and at least 19 MLAs.

"It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur so far," Singh said in his resignation letter.

"I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work, and implementation of various projects to safeguard the interests of every single Manipuri," he further said in the letter.

He urged the Central government to continue its efforts.

"I take the opportunity to enumerate the most important ones of them: To maintain the territorial integrity of Manipur which has a rich and diverse civilizational history over thousands of years. To crack down on border infiltration and to formulate policy for the deportation of illegal immigrants. To continue the fight against drugs and narco-terrorism. To continue the stringent and fool-proof revised mechanism of FMR with the biometric being stringently applied. Time-bound and faster border which is underway," Singh's letter read.

Earlier today, Manipur CM N Biren Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur erupted on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) after the Manipur High Court directed the state to consider including the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)