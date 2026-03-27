Leh (Ladakh) [India], March 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck Leh, Ladak on Friday, as per a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2037370365169819848?s=20 The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, March 27 2026: Know Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 27/03/2026 08:31:09 IST, Lat: 36.692 N, Long: 74.382 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh".

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Also Read | Govt Cuts Excise Duty on Petrol to INR 3 From INR 13, Diesel to Zero From INR 10 Amid Middle East Tensions; Windfall Tax at INR 21.5 per Litre.

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)