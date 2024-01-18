Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday took a swipe at the alliance of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BJP, saying that the tie-up does not 'affect' the Congress.

Speaking to the reporters here, the Karnataka Minister said that the party has better prospects because the BJP and JD(S) joined together.

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

"It doesn't affect us. The moment they got together, our prospectus was strengthened... We have better prospects because they joined together..." he said.

Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy has said that he had an important meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi regarding preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Public Sector Banks, Insurance Companies To Remain Closed for Half Day on January 22 Due to Ram Mandir Event in Ayodhya.

The JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year after a meeting H D Kumaraswamy, former prime minister Deve Gowda's son, had with Home Minister Shah and BJP national president Nadda in New Delhi. Both parties have said they would fight the coming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka together.

In the elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly in May last year, the JD(S) put up a poor show, winning only 19 seats. The Congress bagged 135 and the BJP 66.

Further, speaking on the Ram Temple, G Parameshwara said that there are several more issues other than this and also termed PM Mod's visit to Ayodhya for Pran Pratishtha ceremony a 'political one'.

"There are better issues (than Ram Temple). There are issues of financial and economic, poverty alleviation and unemployment,... which we are going to take up in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Of course, the issue of Ram Mandir will also be there, but we will handle it. No problem, because Congress also believes in our approach to Hinduism. We are also Hindus. There are millions of congressmen who are Hindus. We are not different... Everybody knows that the elections are forthcoming. PM's visit is also political," the Karnataka minister said.

Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol is scheduled at the grand temple in Ayodhya at around 12:30 PM on January 22, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)