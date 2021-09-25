Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr K Sudhakar on Friday slammed the Congress for using COVID-19 deaths to its political advantage.

Speaking at the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, the minister said, "It is unfortunate that the Congress Party has stooped so low that it does not hesitate to use the unfortunate death of Covid victims to its political advantage."

Alleging that the Congress party shows a 'hit and run' culture, Sudhakar lashed out at the party for creating a ruckus in the House.

The Minister informed that the number of ICU beds, oxygenated beds, regular beds in fact has been increased in the state and that the vaccination coverage among the adult population of Karnataka stood at 78 per cent for the first dose and 31 per cent for the second dose. (ANI)

