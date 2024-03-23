Kohima, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress will make as much sacrifice as needed to fight and win the Lok Sabha elections, party leader Mathew Antony said here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Nagaland's capital, the AICC national spokesperson asserted that the party is receiving support from people across the country.

"There is no denying that the party is facing a tough time but we have the support of people across India. The Congress is ready to make as much sacrifice as needed and do whatever it takes to fight and win the elections for the people of the country.

"We are confident that our resource crunch will not stop us from fighting the elections in true spirit with people's support," he said.

He accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "freezing Congress' bank accounts" to hamper its campaign.

Antony asserted that the Congress will uphold the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution.

He asserted that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it would take up issues of women safety, unemployment and price rise, which have "increased under the BJP".

"We will address the concerns of the people and guarantee MSP for farmers, besides ensuring 30 lakh jobs and implementing various schemes for the benefit of youth and women," he said.

The Congress has always delivered on its promises unlike the BJP, he claimed.

Congress candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Nagaland, S Supongmeren Jamir, said "he would have to fight against the 60 MLAs in the state but the people are aware that the elected legislators were not delivering on their promises made to the people".

"We are hopeful that people will vote for the Congress," he added.

