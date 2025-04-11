Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said that the party had already started working on strengthening the organisation across the country and the same thing was being done in Punjab.

He said that the party will be strengthened right up to the "booth level".

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister, who arrived here on a two-day visit, held a series of meetings with the party leaders including one with the District Congress Committee (DCC) president and another meeting of the Political Affairs Committee.

Baghel said 2025 has been declared by the Congress as the year for strengthening of the organisation. The party is empowering the DCC presidents, he added.

According to a party statement, he said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met all the district presidents from across the country ahead of the recently held AICC session in Ahmedabad.

He said, among other things, there was a lot of emphasis on strengthening the party in the AICC session.

Meanwhile, after the meetings with party leaders, Baghel, while interacting with reporters, said "The basic homework for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was done during the UPA regime".

Rana was brought to India after being "successfully extradited" from the US and was formally arrested, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced on Thursday.

"Such things take time," he said, adding that even the NDA government took eleven years to get him extradited. However, he added that such issues must be looked beyond partisan lines, as these are the issues of national interest.

"What is important is that he has been extradited to India and he will now face the country's law for the crime he committed," he said.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that the meetings focused on strengthening the party in the state and also on the strategy for winning the Ludhiana West by-election.

He said, the party accords top priority to the Ludhiana West by-election and the entire rank and file of the party will ensure its victory from there.

