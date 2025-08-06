New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Congress MP Rajani Patil on Wednesday submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to hold a special discussion on alleged concerns regarding "integrity, fairness and inclusiveness of electoral processes".

She highlighted concerns that arose during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections in 2024.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, August 6, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Patil stated that the House should pause normal activities like Zero Hour and Question Hour for the day, to focus on protecting the democratic rights of all citizens.

"That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant niles pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising about the integrity, inclusiveness, and fairness of electoral processes. The House must deliberate on the steps necessary to uphold universal adult suffrage and protect the democratic rights of all, particularly in view of concerns that had emerged in Maharashtra during the 2024 Legislative Assembly Elections," the notice read.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did a Drunk Army Jawan Injure 30 People in Nagpur Road Rage Incident? Indian Army Denies Civilian Injury Claim, Says Soldier Was Assaulted.

Moreover, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh also moved a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss alleged irregularities in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Phase-13 examination held between July 24 and August 1.

In a formal notice, Singh highlighted multiple problems, including technical failures, errors in biometric verification and cancellation of scheduled exams. These issues have caused widespread confusion and distress among candidates.

Thousands of aspirants, particularly in Delhi, have taken to the streets demanding justice and accountability and justice. Singh expressed his concern over the impact of these lapses on future recruitment processes. Singh said students are now anxious about the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination scheduled for August 13.

"There is also deep concern and fear about the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination to be held from August 13. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time such incidents have happened. In the last decade, incidents like the cancellation of examinations, technical glitches and the leakage of question papers have occurred repeatedly, which have weakened the country. From SSC and PPSC to state-level examinations and teacher examinations, honesty and transparency have been repeatedly tampered with in public processes," the notice read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)