New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) In a swipe at the Congress following a meeting of its senior leaders, the BJP said on Tuesday that the opposition party has all but agreed that it has lost ground as it lacks strong leadership and organisation.

"The Congress high command agrees to the fact that the party today lacks a strong leadership and organisation so much so that their ideology travelling from Delhi does not reach the ground. It itself proclaims that the Congress has lost ground," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a statement.

Chairing the meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that there is "lack of clarity and cohesion" on policy issues even among state leaders and expressed concern that the messages on key issues were not percolating down to the grassroot cadres.

She also attacked the BJP and asked Congress members to counter its false propaganda.

Patra described the Congress' attack as nothing but same "empty rhetoric in new ink".

He said the meeting was an attempt by the Congress to project an "all is well" image amid its infighting.

"People today are aware of the dissent within Congress and its 'first family's' all out efforts to curb that with an iron fist. Astonishingly, the party which does not respect difference of opinions within its own rank and file is talking of democracy and Constitution," he said.

