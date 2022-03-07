Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Urging the Telangana government to re-install the Ambedkar statue at Panjagutta area, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday staged a protest in front of the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial.

This comes a month after Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao assured that a 125-feet tall statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will be installed at the NTR Gardens in Hyderabad.

Speaking to ANI today, Rao said, "Jai Bhim karyakartas had installed a BR Ambedkar statue near the Panjagutta on April 13, 2019. On the same day, the statue was vandalised. I have been fighting for this since then."

The Congress leader further slammed the Bharatiya Janata Pary for not speaking up on the issue. "The BJP MLAs have been talking about the constitution for a while now. Why are they not speaking up on the issue?" he said.

"In this Assembly session, Chief Minister KCR should decide on installing the Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta crossroads where it was vandalised a day before his birthday in the year 2019," he added. (ANI)

