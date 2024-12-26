New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) The overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "stable" but "sensitive" and broad consensus was reached to restore ground situation based on principles of "equal and mutual security", the defence ministry said on Thursday, weeks after Indian and Chinese militaries disengaged from last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

In an year-end review, the ministry referred to the understanding reached between the two sides on October 21 on disengagement and said patrolling activity has commenced in traditional areas in Depsang and Demchok.

"Overall situation along the LAC is stable but sensitive," it said.

Broad consensus has been achieved to restore the ground situation based on principles of equal and mutual security following prolonged negotiations at diplomatic and military levels, the ministry said on the understanding.

"Consensus achieved includes disengagement and relocation of troops from the friction areas of Depsang and Demchok followed by joint verification," it said.

"Currently, blocking positions have been removed by both sides and joint verification has been completed. Patrolling activity has commenced to traditional patrolling areas in Depsang and Demchok," the ministry said in a brief on Indian Army's activities in 2024.

It said the Army maintained a high state of operational preparedness to ensure stability and dominance along all the frontiers including LAC and Line of Control (LoC).

Last week, NSA Ajit Doval travelled to Beijing and held tallks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary dispute.

The decision to revive the SR dialogue mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23, two days after India and China firmed up the disengagement pact, effectively ending the over four-year border standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

On the situation along the LoC with Pakistan, the ministry said relentless counter terror operations were carried out while constantly reviewing emerging and future threats to national security.

Infrastructure development in border areas being one of the key imperatives of operational preparedness was given impetus in consonance with the 'Viksit Bharat Vision' of the government, it said.

"The perspective plan of BRO (Border Roads Organisation) has been finalised till year 2028, wherein, 470 roads of approximately 27,000 kms will be contructed. The perspective plan of other agencies roads is being synchronised with the plans of BRO," it said.

The report also mentioned the Indian Navy's deployment in critical sea lanes following the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"The high tempo of operational deployments of Indian Navy assets continues to be maintained, with a close watch on Indian flagged merchant vessels and vessels carrying critical commodities for India," it said.

Over the last one year, in response to Houthi shipping attacks, and rising incidents of piracy in the Western Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has deployed over 30 ships in the region and has responded to over 25 incidents, the ministry said.

"The credible and swift actions of the Indian navy saved more than 400 lives, irrespective of the nationality of the crew. As of November 2024, Indian Navy has safely escorted over 230 Merchant Vessels, carrying over 90 Lakh Metric Tons of cargo, valued at over USD 4 billion," it said.

The ministry said Indian Navy's efforts have garnered international and national acclaim, consolidating its position as a 'preferred security partner' and 'first responder'.

It also said that the Central Servicing Development Organisation is taking forward the tri-services integration of common aviation assets with the Indian Army and the Indian Navy.

The ministry said the IAF is in the process of establishing six new defence wings, commencing with Spain, Armenia and Ivory Coast, while continuously exploring avenues to increase its presence in the Indo Pacific region, Europe, the Americas as well as Africa.

The report said defence exports reached a record high of Rs 21,083 crore in financial year 2023-24, registering a growth of 32.5 per cent over the last financial year.

