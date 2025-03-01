Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 1 (ANI): Aligning with the vision of World Wildlife Day 2025, themed 'Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet,' Project Lion is a transformative initiative dedicated to conserving and expanding the Asiatic lion population, ensuring their long-term survival through strategic habitat management and community participation.

The foundation of Project Lion was laid on Independence Day, August 15 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address from the Red Fort, underscored the government's commitment to securing the future of Asiatic lions through community involvement, technology-driven conservation, wildlife healthcare, proper habitat management, and human-lion conflict mitigation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Attends Post-Budget Webinar, Calls for Speedy Implementation of Agri Budget, Keeping Focus on 'Action'.

Under the leadership of Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state has played a pivotal role in advancing conservation measures, ensuring that Project Lion aligns with Gujarat's long-term vision for wildlife protection and sustainable development.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change letter dated November 2, 2022, a 10-year project with a total budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore has been approved. The initiative aims to ensure the well-being of Asiatic lions, whose population, according to the 2020 estimation, stands at 674 lions spread across 53 talukas in 9 districts, covering nearly 30,000 sq. km in Gujarat.

Also Read | Avadh Ojha Car Tyres Stolen: AAP Leader Questions Law and Order After Car Wheels Stolen in Broad Daylight in Delhi's Patparganj (Watch Video).

Besides, since the Barda sanctuary in the state has a settled population of 8 lions, it was planned to develop Barda sanctuary as a 'second home' for lions under this project. Recently, due to the natural spread and successful breeding of Asiatic lions in Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, Barda has emerged as a second home for lions, and today, 17 lions, including 6 adult lions and 11 cubs, reside in the Barda area.

Project Lion encompasses a wide range of strategies, including habitat and population management, wildlife health, human- wildlife conflict mitigation, local community participation, tourism development, scientific research, training, eco-development, and biodiversity conservation.

To strengthen lion conservation, 237 beat guards (162 men, 75 women) were recruited in 2024. They patrol protected areas, prevent conflicts, and safeguard lion habitats.

As per the state, 92 rescue vehicles have been deployed for swift wildlife emergency response, rescue of wild animals, and timely medical care.

To reduce human- wildlife conflict, 11,000 machans have been built, helping farmers protect crops while ensuring safety and coexistence with lions.

A key safety measure is the construction of parapet walls around 55,108 open wells to prevent wildlife falls, reduce fatalities, and protect both animals and water sources.

The Government of India has approved a National Referral Center for Wildlife Health, with 20.24 hectares of land allocated in New Pipaliya, Junagadh District. Work on the center's boundary wall is currently being done.

A high-tech monitoring center and a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital have been established in Sasan to monitor wildlife in the Gir region.

On World Lion Day, under the leadership of CM Patel, more than 11065 institutions and approximately 18.90 lakh students and individuals actively participated in awareness programs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)