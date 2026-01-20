New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Vice President of India, CP Radhakrishnan, on Tuesday, released the book "Chalice of Ambrosia: Ram Janmabhoomi - Challenge and Response", authored by former Secretary to the Government of India, Surendra Kumar Pachauri, at the Vice President's Enclave in New Delhi.

According to an official release, addressing the gathering, the Vice President noted that the book captures the centuries-old struggle to reclaim the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram and presents the historical narrative with balance, empathy and scholarly restraint.

Also Read | Vivo X200T India Launch on January 27; From Features to Expected Price, All You Need To Know.

He said that the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya represents a defining moment in India's civilisational journey, where faith, history, law and democracy converged with dignity. He remarked that even if thousands of temples were built elsewhere, none could equal the significance of a temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

VP Radhakrishnan said that Lord Ram is the soul of the nation and the soul of India's dharma. He emphasised that dharma can never be defeated and that truth always prevails. Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Ram Rajya, he said that it symbolises justice, equality and dignity for all.

Also Read | Davos 2026: ‘We Prefer Respect to Bullies,’ Macron Says.

The Vice President said it was painful to witness the prolonged process of establishing the birthplace of Lord Ram, adding that such a situation would be unimaginable in most other countries. He observed that this itself demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy, as the land was allotted only after due legal process and proof, despite the faith of an entire nation. He said that this is why India is rightfully called the Mother of Democracy.

Referring to the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict, the Vice President said the judgment fulfilled the long-cherished dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians and marked a turning point in Indian history. He said that the construction of the Ram Mandir restored Indians' self-respect.

The Vice President observed that writing history is one of the most demanding forms of literary work, as it requires emotional balance and fidelity to truth. Commending the author, he said Pachauri has successfully brought out the essence of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement without sensationalism or distortion.

The Vice President noted that gaps in historical documentation had contributed to the prolonged struggle for justice. He expressed happiness that the book documents the modern phase of this historic movement, ensuring that future generations remain aware of the sacrifices and struggles undertaken to restore national self-respect. Quoting from the ASI findings cited in the book, the Vice President pointed to evidence of a pre-existing structure, underscoring the archaeological basis that informed the judicial decision.

VP Radhakrishnan described the public response following the verdict as phenomenal, recalling the nationwide crowd-funded campaign led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which mobilised over Rs 3,000 crore from devotees worldwide to build Ram Mandir. He also shared a personal recollection of his mother's participation in the shila puja during the 1990s.

CP Radhakrishnan credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the revival of the sacred site emerged as an expression of India's mature democracy and cultural confidence. The Vice President recalled the historic Dhwaja-rohan ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir on November 25, 2025, which, he said, was a deeply emotional moment witnessed by the entire nation.

Reflecting on the universal appeal of Lord Shri Ram, VP Radhakrishnan said that faith in Shri Ram transcends geography, finding expression not only in Ayodhya and Rameswaram but also in places such as Fiji and Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

The Vice President said that the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram teach humanity that true greatness lies in virtue and in winning hearts rather than ruling kingdoms. He called upon citizens to strive to follow these timeless ideals in their own lives.

Concluding his address, he congratulated Surendra Kumar Pachauri for his work and expressed hope that the book would reach a wide readership. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)