Hojai (Assam), Dec 12 (PTI) Assam Police eliminated an alleged contract killer reportedly hired from Bihar by unidentified people to assassinate a person in Assam's Hojai district when he tried to escape from custody, a police official said on Monday.

The man was shot at when he attempted to flee after he was taken by the police to Lumding town on Monday night to retrieve the gun that was allegedly used by him in the crime, he said.

Also Read | Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation Settles Deposit Insurance Claims of … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The gun was reportedly hidden under a bridge.

The police official said the man was reportedly hired from Bihar along with another person by some people from Lumding to kill a former railway employee.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Files Defamation Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez for Allegedly Making False Statements in Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case.

The hired assailants had shot at and injured the victim at Lumding town on Friday night. Following it police launched a manhunt to nab those behind it and nine persons were arrested by Sunday night.

The main accused was arrested from Bongaigaon railway station that night, he said.

When the man as taken to Lumding town to retrieve the arm used in the crime he showed the police two handmade pistols. "But another automatic pistol was also hidden there and he used it to fire at the police party and some bullets hit its vehicle.

"In the subsequent retaliatory firing the man was injured. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead,” the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)