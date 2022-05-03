Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): A case has been registered against six people, including a station house office (SHO) for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district.

The matter has been registered under Pali police station, where the minor was lured by four youth and was taken to Bhopal on April 22 and allegedly raped her. The teenager somehow escaped and reached her home and went to the police to register a complaint where the station in-charge allegedly raped the teenager before handing her over to the Childline Welfare committee, the police said.

Also Read | COVID-19 XE Variant in India: ‘One Confirmed Case of XE COVID Variant Detected in India’, Says INSACOG.

When the teenager was questioned by the ChildLine officials, the victim narrated the whole incident, after which the ChildLine welfare committee reached out to the Lalitpur Superintendent of police about the crime. Following this, the SP immediately filed a case of gang-rape against six people including SHO Tilakdhari Saroj.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nikhil Pathak said that the SHO has been suspended and a team has been constituted for the arrest of all the accused.

Also Read | All Small, Big Parties Should Come On Single Platform To Oust BJP, Says Congress Leader AK Antony.

"One accused has been arrested and he is being interrogated. The SHO including the others accused is absconding. They will be arrested soon," added the SP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)