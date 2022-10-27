Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), October 27 (ANI): A case in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow surfaced through a viral video shared on social media, where a policeman is being beaten in the middle of a road.The incident happened on Wednesday night. It is seen in the video that three boys are beating the policeman in the middle of the road. One of them picks up his mobile and slams it on the road. Barely the policeman saved his life by running away. Someone present there had made a video of it.

A case has been registered of the incident on the complaint of the victim. This incident is of the Sarosa-Bharosa turn of Para. On Wednesday night, four boys were making noise on a bike. Head constable Dewan Shrikant was on patrol. The young man started committing indecency when Diwan stopped them by giving him his hand. Then Diwan was beaten up by running on the road. Meanwhile, a young man standing on the other side of the road came running and intervened.

After some time those four boys left from there. Thereafter, Dewan went to the police station and lodged an FIR. The police have registered a case on the complaint of Diwan.

Speaking about the incident ACP Kakori Anidhya Vikram Singh said, "On the basis of the complaint given by Dewan Shrikant, a case has been registered for assault, obstruction in government work, and other sections."

ADCP (South) Manisha Singh said that the case has been filed under IPC section 323, 504, 506, 332, 353, 427.

Inspector-in-Charge Para Dadhibal Tiwari said, "After the video went viral, a team was set up to search for the youths. One of them has been identified as Anil, a resident of Salempur Patora. A police team was engaged to arrest him." Along with this, the search is on for other partners in the crime. Police have taken a youth into custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

