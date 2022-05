Raipur, May 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old traffic constable allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a police residential building in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place around 6 am in Amlidih area under New Rajendra Nagar police station limits, he said.

Constable Rajkumar Dhruv, posted at Pandri traffic police station, had on Wednesday night complained of a breathing problem.

On Thursday morning, he went to the terrace of the police residential building, where he was staying, and jumped from there, the official said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the constable was suffering from a lung-related disease for last one year and was also a habitual drinker, the official said.

The body was sent for postmortem and the police have registered an accidental death report, he said.

