Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police and his middleman were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Jaipur on Thursday, an official said.

The accused ASI, Radheshyam, posted with Vidhyadhar Nagar police station, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from a man to drop his name from an FIR. He had demanded the bribe through middleman Madhusudan Sharma, the ACB official said.

The man gave a complaint to the ACB and after its verification, a trap was laid and both the accused were arrested, the official said.

