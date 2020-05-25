India News | Cop Injured in Road Accident

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI) A 34-year-old police constable was seriously injured when he was hit by a dumper truck in Chunabhatti here on Sunday, an official said on Monday.

The accident occurred on a bridge when the constable, Chandrashekhar Chowdhari, was going to Chembur on a motorcycle, he said, adding that the constable suffered serious injuries to his hands and legs.

Also Read | BJP to Hold Over 750 Virtual Rallies, 1000 Video Conferences To Mark Completion of One Year of 2.0 PM Narendra Modi Government.

Chowdhari has been posted in Bandra traffic division since 2019, the official added.

"We have registered an FIR against the dumper driver under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash and negligent driving and others," said Pradip Kadam, senior police inspector, Bandra traffic division.

Also Read | From Running Shramik Special Trains For Migrants to Opening Bookings For General Public; Here Are 5 Ways in Which Indian Railways is Giving Reprieve to People in COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chowdhari's condition is stable, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)