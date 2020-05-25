BJP to Hold Over 750 Virtual Rallies, 1000 Video Conferences To Mark Completion of One Year of 2.0 PM Narendra Modi Government

BJP flags (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 25: To mark the completion of one year of second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold over 750 virtual rallies across the nation. According to the details shared by the saffron party, national and state leadership will also hold at least 1000 video conferences. Apart from this, the party will also distribute face cover and sanitiser in all mandals, among others. BJP Celebrates Six Years of PM Narendra Modi Government Amid Lockdown With '6 Saal Bemisaal Video'.

A statement issued by the BJP said the party will showcase the work done by the Modi government. BJP National President JP Nadda will also address on Facebook Live. He asked party workers and supporters to publicise it. The party will also share short videos related to the efforts made by the government during the COVID-19 crisis. PM Narendra Modi Launches Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana for Farmers, Here Are All Key Features of The Scheme.

Check Statement Shared by BJP:

BJP to hold over 750 virtual rallies across the nation, to mark the completion of 1 yr of PM Narendra Modi-led central govt. National and state leadership to hold at least 1000 virtual conference. The party will also distribute face cover & sanitiser in all mandals, among others. pic.twitter.com/HdIQxscoUA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The BJP government once again came to power in 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 303 seats out of 543. The polls were held in seven phases from April 11, 2019, to May 19, 2019. The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results on May 23, 2019.

Earlier this month, BJP celebrated the sixth anniversary of saffron party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. On May 16, the party had shared "6 saal bemissal" video on social media. In the clip, the saffron party showcased worked done under the leadership of PM Modi.