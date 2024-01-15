Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Timely action by the Navi Mumbai police saved the life of a 14-year-old girl who jumped into a nullah in the Taloja area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Taloja phase-II locality on Sunday morning, the official said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the girl is seen standing at the edge of a small bridge on a nullah, with bystanders trying to convince her to get down from there.

Despite repeated requests, she eventually jumped off the bridge into the nullah.

Bystanders had alerted the police, and some personnel reached the spot and spoke to her before she jumped, the official said.

The police managed to rescue the girl from the nullah, he said.

According to the police, the teen had argued with her mother and did not wish to go home.

The girl was rushed to the Kamothe hospital nearby and administered first aid, the official said, adding that her condition is stable.

