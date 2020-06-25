New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Corona-positive persons will not be required to visit COVID care centres for a clinical assessment for home isolation or hospitalisation, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said after an SDMA meeting on Thursday.

It has been decided to withdraw the Centre's order regarding the requirement of COVID care centre visit by corona-positive persons at the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, he added.

Sisodia said those found COVID-19 positive through the rapid test will be clinically assessed by medical officers on the spot.

In case of those found positive for the disease through the RT-PCR test, the assessment will be done by a home isolation team sent by the district surveillance officer, he added.

Home isolation has been highly successful in Delhi and around 30,000 coronavirus patients have been cured under the system, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

