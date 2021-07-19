Chennai, Jul 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's daily coronavirus count plunged below the 2,000 mark on Monday after nearly four months, with the state registering 1,971 new infections.

With the new cases on Monday, as against the 2,079 the previous day, the state's tally went up to 25,37,373 till date, a health department bulletin said.

Four passengers, including one from Nigeria and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and West Bengal, added to today's count.

With 28 people succumbing to the infection on Monday, including eight in private hospitals, the toll mounted to 33,752.

As many as 2,558 COVID-19 positive patients were discharged after treatment today, pushing the cumulative recoveries to 24,76,339.

The number of active cases, including those in isolation, dipped to 27,282.

Among the new infections, Coimbatore recorded a maximum of 209 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Chennai trailed behind with 147 cases, followed by Salem at 136, Erode 122, Chengalpattu 116, Tiruppur 112 and Thanjavur district with 108 cases.

About 31 districts reported new infections of less than 100, while Perambalur saw the least fresh cases at seven. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)