Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chhattisgarh co-in charge Nitin Naveen on Tuesday attacked the Congress government over "non-completion" of houses under PM Awas Yojana in the state.

Nitin Naveen is on a two-day tour in Chhattisgarh. He held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha officials today at the BJP state office in Raipur. Along with that, he also held meetings with various other organisations.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said, "We are getting tremendous response under our 'Mor Awas Mor Adhikar' campaign. This government has violated its promise under PM Awas Yojana by not allocating funds. Lakhs of people who could have had their houses built, have been denied."

"I hope the way the atmosphere against Bhupesh Sarkar is being created on the ground, the countdown for the 2023 Bhupesh Baghel government has started now," he added.

Notably, BJP is carrying out the 'Mor Awas Mor Adhikar' campaign in Chhattisgarh to attack the Congress government and highlight the alleged cases where houses were not built under the PM Awas Yojana in the state.

However, the Congress has refuted such allegations and has said that the work has not been done because of "insufficient allocation" from the central government.

Speaking further, Nitin Naveen said, "Today was mainly a two-day visit to the state, and from that point of view, we reviewed the entire program. From monitoring social media to meeting 80 different fronts at different levels, meeting with Panchayati Raj Cell and Urban Body Cell, were done by us," he said.

He said that the party has been getting very good responses at the Panchayat level.

"We are getting very good responses from the programs organized at the Panchayat level. In the future, we will be carrying out demonstrations in the assembly, and the dates for state-level demonstrations will also be planned soon. We have also reviewed the preparations for the assembly which will be held between February 11-20," he further said.

Reacting to claims, that senior members are alleging that they are not being given space with the new members, Naveen said that this is a part of the transformation.

"See, there is always a transformation in the responsibility of the Yuva Morcha. We are not a family party, and people of the same party will always be there. We want to give chances to everyone, and with the new generation we want to keep the youth visible in the Yuva Morcha. As a part of this effort, a new team was formed. But, at the same time, the old team will definitely get their place and respect," he said.

He further said that their motive is to pass on the experience of the old generation to the newer generation. "The meeting was not on the problems, but the party works with the old office bearers. The main motive behind the meeting was to take the experience of the old office bearers for the new ones so that the party can benefit from it. The plans were made with office bearers who have worked on three structures in the Yuva Morcha." (ANI)

