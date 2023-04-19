Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 19 (ANI): Former Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday underlined that the country is observing the indecent behaviour of some leaders in assemblies and parliament and asked not to vote for leaders who abuse each other.

Addressing students at an event at Rajam GMR, Vizianagaram, Naidu said, "We must not encourage the indecent behaviour of some leaders."

"Do not vote for leaders who abuse each other. The entire country is observing the indecent behaviour of some leaders in the Assembly and Parliament. We must not encourage indecent leaders to be let into the assembly. We should not cast our votes for them," he said.

Naidu's remarks came after the second half of the budget session saw continuous disruptions over the demand for a JPC into the Hindenburg-Adani case. The opposition parties and BJP had been at loggerheads over the Adani stocks issue and Rahul Gandhi's remarks on democracy in the UK.

He said that the public usually watches Assembly and Parliament sessions. "Leaders should speak about the welfare of the people instead of abusing each other," the former vice president said.

"Youth should support good politicians and stand by them. Youth can also have a chance in politics," he said, adding that youth are the future of the country. (ANI)

