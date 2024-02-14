New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): India is set to witness its first Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) which will operate from All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh.

Through HEMS, the government intends to expand medical outreach and access to trauma care services to a wider population across the country using helicopters.

Also Read | World Governments Summit 2024: World Today Needs Governments Which Are Inclusive, Free From Corruption, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami of the new integrated airport building of Uttarakhand airport.

Scindia affirmed, "The request for the HEMS from AIIMS Rishikesh is underway, with helicopter assembly and certification progressing, under my oversight."

Also Read | Airtel-Owned Nxtra Data Limited To Procure '140,208 MWh' Renewable Energy To Boost India's 'Green' Goal, Announces Agreement With Ampln Energy and Amplus Energy.

The new Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) would operate under project 'Sanjeevani' with a coverage radius of 150 kilometers.

Highlighting the importance of the HEMS, Scindia emphasized, "Once operational, helicopters will be stationed at AIIMS Rishikesh, covering a 150 km radius. This will ensure timely transportation of accident victims and patients from hilly terrain to AIIMS."

Additionally, Scindia announced the commencement of another project, responding to the state government's request for air connectivity from Hindon Air Base to Pithoragarh.

He stated, "The bidding process for this route has been completed, and the specific route will be awarded after further investigation under UDAN."

These two announcements are poised to be game-changers for Uttarakhand, given the challenging terrain. Once implemented, the projects will significantly benefit the people of Uttarakhand.

The emergency helicopter services will be indispensable for saving patients during the critical 'golden hour,' soon after an accident, when expert medical care is vital. This initiative will be a boon for Uttarakhand, a state that attracts tourists, pilgrims, and adventure enthusiasts annually, while also contending with natural disasters. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)