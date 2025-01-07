Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said.

Jeryl alias Tony Oscar Moncript (56) and his wife Annie (45) were found hanging in their home in the Martin Nagar locality in the morning, an official said.

It was the couple's 28th wedding anniversary, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, the couple was suffering from some financial difficulties and was childless, he said.

The official said the couple recorded a video on their mobile phone before taking the extreme step, posted it on social media and sent it to their relatives.

The couple's relatives discovered their body, he said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.

