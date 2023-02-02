Kannur (Ker), Feb 2 (PTI) A couple was charred to death when the car in which they were travelling caught fire near the District Government hospital here on Thursday, police said.

Police said six persons were travelling in the car and four of them who were sitting in the rear seat escaped when the car caught fire.

The co-passengers of the victims have been shifted to a hospital, police added.

They are said to be out of danger.

The incident occurred when the victims aged 35 and 26 and others, hailing from Kuttyattoor in the district, were going to the district hospital, eye witnesses said.

According to locals, the woman who died was pregnant and they tried to rescue the victim-couple by opening the front door of the car but failed.

