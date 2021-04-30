Coimbatore, Apr 30 (PTI): A couple died of electrocution when they came into contact with a snapped live wire in a pond near here on Friday, police said.

Raju and Mallika had gone to catch fish in the pond and accidentally stamped on the wire leading to instant death, the police said.

On information, the police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to a government hospital for a postmortem.

Further investigations are on, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)