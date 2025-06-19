Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 (ANI): Following the Calcutta High Court's directive to the Centre to resume disbursal of MGNREGA funds in West Bengal from August 1, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Wednesday said that it was too early to comment on this, but the court agreed that the evidence presented indicated corruption has occurred in the disbursal of funds.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "It is too early to comment on this, but a few things have already been decided. Firstly, the court has agreed that the evidence presented indicates corruption has occurred. The court has expressed that if the central government wishes, it can conduct inquiries in any district. The state government did not take any action against the corruption. Therefore, I believe one should closely examine the court's findings, and only then should someone consider approaching the Supreme Court."

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said that the Calcutta High Court's order today to restart MGNREGA in Bengal is a "blow to the BJP's politics of revenge" and said that the Court's directive today is a "step" toward restoring justice.

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court directed the Centre to resume the disbursal of MGNREGA funds in West Bengal from August 1 while allowing the Union government to set necessary safeguards to prevent corruption.

The matter will come up for further hearing after August 15.

Between 2022-23 and 2025-26, Bengal was supposed to receive allocations. From 2016 to the next six years, West Bengal was allocated Rs 50,593 crore under the 100 Days Work Scheme (MGNREGA). Allegations of irregularities surfaced in works amounting to only Rs 9.20 crore, against which action was also taken.

All related documents and records have been submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development.

The court highlighted that the 100-day work scheme is a long-term, centrally funded project where money is directly transferred to workers' bank accounts. It stressed the importance of resuming the scheme in the public interest.

A division bench led by Chief Justice T. S. Sivagnanam observed that while instances of fund misuse had been proven in four districts, the suspension of the entire scheme for three years was unjustifiable.

BJP leader Amit Malviya welcomed the HC Verdict, calling it a huge blow to the Mamata Banerjee government.

"In a landmark ruling, the Calcutta High Court has ordered that the MGNREGA scheme in West Bengal must restart from 1st August 2025 -- a huge blow to the Mamata Banerjee government and a massive win in the fight against corruption. Here's what the verdict means: The scheme cannot be kept in abeyance indefinitely just because the State misused it. Control will now rest with the Central Government for strict monitoring -- Mamata Banerjee will no longer be able to loot. No retrospective payments -- only genuine beneficiaries will receive fresh entitlements. All recovered money from the scam will go to the Consolidated Fund of India, not to TMC's coffers. Since the Act itself hasn't been scrapped, the benefits must reach the poor -- and the Court has ensured that they will. This is a tight slap on TMC's corruption-ridden governance. The poor of Bengal will now get what is rightfully theirs. But make no mistake -- Mamata Banerjee will do everything to stall its implementation... because she cannot tolerate a system she cannot manipulate," he posted on X.

The Trinamool Congress also welcomed the verdict, claiming that it vindicates the party's stand.

"The Calcutta High Court has directed the Centre to resume MGNREGA in Bengal from August 1, a clear acknowledgement of the injustice faced by 59 lakh job card holders. Under the leadership of CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. We fought relentlessly against this discrimination. Today's verdict vindicates our stand and marks a crucial victory for Bengal's people," the TMC posted on X. (ANI)

