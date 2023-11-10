New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife on Saturday.

He sought permission to meet his ailing wife for five days.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife at his home between 10 a.m. and 4 a.m. under police custody.

The court also extended the judicial custody of MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case till November 24, 2023.

A special judge also permitted the production of Sanjay Singh before the CJM Court at Amritsar, Punjab in a Defamation case on November 18, 2023.

The court directed the jail authorities to take him to Punjab on Rajdhani train in view of his health issue and changed weather and come back the same day. Jail authorities have been also directed to make appropriate security arrangements.

The Punjab court had issued a production warrant for the production of Sanjay Singh in a Defamation case filed by Vikramjeet Singh Majithia.

Advocate Farrukh Khan, counsel for Sanjay Singh, filed two consent letters related to development work seeking his signature. The court allowed the same.

Sisodia had moved an application seeking permission to meet his ailing wife for a period of five days while in custody.

Both CBI and ED opposed the application. They submitted that under which legal provisions the accused is seeking permission. An interim bail application should have been filed.

Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused in CBI as well as money laundering case.

In both cases, charge sheets have been filed against Sisodia and other accused persons.

Recently, the Supreme Court of India dismissed the bail partition of Sisodia. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the High Court as well as the trial court.

However, the High Court in June had granted him permission to meet his wife in custody.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the Delhi Excise policy case. He is in judicial custody and is to be produced before the concerned court on Friday.

The ED has alleged that proceeds of crime of around Rs. 622 crore have been generated due to the activities of the present accused Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was arrested by the ED in this case on March 9. Earlier he was arrested by the CBI on February 26. (ANI)

