Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 25 (PTI) A local court in Kerala on Saturday rejected the bail application of a teacher of a private school here, accused of molesting his student.

Fast Track Special Court judge Aaj Sudarshan denied bail to a music teacher, Jomon who is accused of inappropriate touching by a seventh standard student.

According to the prosecution, the accused was arrested on February 10 based on a complaint filed by the girl with the police.

Special prosecutor, R S Vijaya Mohan opposed the bail application saying the accused, as a teacher, committed the crime and another girl too has now complained against him.

The prosecution case is that the accused has inappropriately touched the survivor on numerous occasions after which the girl complained with the police.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.

