Shillong, Apr 20 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday granted three weeks' time for the state government to introduce a roster system for implementation of the job reservation policy, officials said.

Hearing a public interest litigation on the matter, the two-member bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said, “The State seeks some time to introduce the roster system. Accordingly, let the matter stand over for three weeks.”

The court also reminded the state government that the roster system is relevant only for entry-level posts, unless reservation is also provided for promotions.

“Further, to ascertain what categories of persons would be next recruited, it is necessary to formulate a roster and apply the roster to all entry-level posts since the time the reservation policy came into effect, including cadres that were born after the reservation policy came into effect,” it said.

“Upon ascertaining the position in respect of each entry-level post, will it be possible to assess how the discrepancies, if any, may be addressed by inviting more applications in future recruitments from categories which have been under-represented so that at a given point of time there is no further discrepancy,” the court added.

Acknowledging that it is, no doubt, an enormous task for the exercise to be conducted for every entry-level post across Government offices, including other Government organisations where the reservation policy applies, the court said that the same exercise has to be completed as far as the High Court and the District judiciary are concerned within a fortnight from date.

The next hearing will be held on May 11.

