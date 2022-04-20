Ahmedabad, April 20: A 32-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times by her former husband at a busy marketplace in Jodhpurgam area of Ahmedabad on Tuesday night. The woman, who has been identified as Dimple Thakor, is now critical and the accused is on the run.

According to a report in Indian Express, Dimple, a resident of Jivraj area in Ahmedabad, worked as a receptionist at a shop in Satellite area. According to the police, Dimple was stalked and attacked by her former husband Aakash Thakor, who stabbed her multiple times on a busy road near Yash Tower in Jodhpurgam around 9 pm on Tuesday. Karnataka Shocker: Auto Driver Assumes Wife Acted in Porn Movie He Watched, Stabs Her to Death in Front of Kids

Dimple and Aakash got married in January 2022 and divorced later.

“On Tuesday, my daughter left for work around 9 am. Around 9 pm, she gave me a call saying Aakash has stabbed her in the stomach and neck and she is lying on the road. A few people then took her to Civil Hospital in Sola. Akash was mistreating Dimple after the wedding and that is why she had divorced him,” Dimple’s father Bharat Thakor said in his complaint. Karnataka Shocker: FIR Against Man for Sharing Obscene Pictures of His Wife in Bengaluru

An FIR under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder has been registered against Aakash at Anandnagar police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2022 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).