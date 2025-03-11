New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted bail to Tej Pratap Yadav, Hema Yadav and other accused persons in the Land for Job scam case. They appeared before the court pursuant to summons issued to them. Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharti moved exemption application.

Special judge Vishal Gogne granted bail to accused persons on furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 50000 and surety bond in like amount by each accused. The court has listed the matter for hearing on March 20.

The court took cognizance of all three chargesheet including conclusive charge filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The conclusive charge sheet was filed against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 other accused persons. There are 30 public servants in the accused persons and 38 candidates.

In first chargesheet, three additional accused have also been added and summoned. In second chargesheet accused Bhola Yadav, Prem Chand Gupta have also been summoned. In third chargesheet Hema Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav have also been summoned.

On June 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a conclusive chargesheet against Lalu Prasad Yadav and 77 other accused in land for job case.

The court on May 29 directed CBI to file its conclusive chargesheet in land for job case. The court had also expressed its displeasure over non filing of conclusive charge sheet despite giving time.

On October 4, 2023 the court had granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi and others in relation to earlier chargesheet in alleged Land for Job Scam case.

According to the CBI, the second chargesheet was against 17 accused including then Union Minister of Railways, his wife, son, then GM of West Central Railways(WCR), then two CPOs of WCR, private persons, private company etc. in a case related to Land for Job Scam

The CBI filed a chargesheet in Land for Job alleged scam case against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav including Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and others.

CBI had registered a case on May 18, 2022 against then Union Minister of Railways and others including his wife, two daughters and unknown Public servants and Private persons.

It is alleged that then Union Minister of Railways during the period 2004-2009 had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members etc. in lieu of appointment of Substitutes in Group "D" Post in different Zones of Railways.

It was further alleged that in lieu thereof the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold & gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of said Minister and a private company controlled by his family members, which was also involved in transfer of such immovable properties in the name of said family members.

It was also alleged that no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as Substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

Searches were conducted at multiple places including in Delhi and Bihar, said CBI. (ANI)

