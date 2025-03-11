Chennai, March 11: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) forecast heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. According to the RMC, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Thoothukudi are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

Additionally, districts such as Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram are also likely to experience significant rainfall. In response to the forecast, district officials have urged residents to remain cautious. A warning has also been issued for fishermen in Kanyakumari, advising them to avoid venturing into the sea. Amit Shah To Visit Tamil Nadu in 2 Days, Says State BJP Chief K Annamalai.

The maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu is expected to range between 32 degree Celsius and 33 degree Celsius. The current weather conditions are influenced by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the northeast Equatorial Indian Ocean and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Another circulation over interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring areas, which was at 0.9 km, has weakened.

However, these weather systems are expected to trigger rainfall across the state over the next few days. Tamil Nadu has recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall during the ongoing northeast monsoon season, receiving 447 mm of rainfall against the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai recorded 845 mm of rainfall, which is 16 per cent above its seasonal average. Meanwhile, Coimbatore experienced a 47 per cent increase in rainfall compared to the norm. Why Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Is Urging Tamilians To ‘Immediately Have Babies’.

The latest weather alert comes after the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which impacted Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1. The cyclone brought intense rainfall, followed by heavy to very heavy showers due to a low-pressure system over the southern Bay of Bengal. The cyclone’s impact was severe, resulting in 12 fatalities with 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land being submerged, causing significant losses for farmers as over 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were affected by the disaster.

