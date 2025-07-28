New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Karkardooma court in Delhi on Monday granted interim bail to Tasleem Ahmed, an accused in the larger conspiracy case related to the Delhi riots.

The court has granted 15 days' interim bail to Tasleem Ahmed on the ground of the ailment of his daughter, who is suffering from Hepatitis B.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted interim bail to Ahmed.

The court noted that the accused's daughter has been discharged from the Hospital, but is still suffering from Hepatitis B.

The court stated that, considering the overall facts and circumstances, it deems it fit to grant the desired relief to the applicant. Accordingly, the application is allowed.

"The applicant is granted interim bail for fifteen days on furnishing of personal bond in a sum of Rs 20,000 each with two sureties in the like amount," ASJ Sameer Bajpai ordered on July 28.

While granting interim bail, the court made it clear that the 15-day period will commence from the date of the applicant's release and that the applicant will surrender himself to the concerned Jail Superintendent on the 16th day from the date of his release.

The court noted, "Although, as per the report, the daughter of the applicant has been discharged but still as she has been suffering from Hepatitis-B, to the mind of the court, she needs best care and treatment and for that purpose, the further course of treatment has to be assessed and being father of the child, the applicant is the best person to see the same."

The court said that as far as the arrangement of the money for the school fee of the other child of the applicant is concerned, although till date some or the other arrangement is being made, still if the applicant comes out of the jail, he would be able to make some efforts for arranging money for the future.

Tasleem Ahmed sought interim bail on the grounds of his daughter's medical condition and the need to make financial arrangements for his children's education.

He is one of 18 accused booked under the anti-terror law UAPA in a case of alleged larger Conspiracy of the Delhi riots 2020.

His regular bail is pending before the Delhi High Court. His earlier bail was dismissed by the trial court. He challenged the order before the Delhi HC.

Advocate Mehmood Pracha, alongwith Sikander and Sanawar Chaudhary, argued for Tasleem Ahmed. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey appeared on behalf of the Delhi Police.

Counsel for the accused submitted that the daughter of the applicant is aged about 10 years and is suffering from Fever, Hepatitis A, Typhoid, repeated vomiting, abdominal pain and many other medical ailments.

It was further submitted to the court that the applicant's daughter requires special care, medical attention, as well as emotional support.

They also submitted that Tasleem Ahmed needs to arrange money for her daughter's treatment. His son has been admitted to a new school, and he has to make financial arrangements.

Delhi police filed a reply to the application. It was reported that upon verification, it was found that the applicant's daughter was discharged on July 26 in stable condition. Further, regarding the fee of the son of the applicant, part payment has been deposited, and the remaining amount has to be deposited on a monthly basis.

In this case, there are 18 accused persons, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and others. (ANI)

