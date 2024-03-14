New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Karkardooma Court on Thursday granted more time to Delhi Police to file a reply to Umar Khalid's plea seeking regular bail in the larger Conspiracy of Delhi riots case. He has been in custody since September 2020.

It is his second bail application seeking regular bail.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election: Here’s What Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel Suggested for Simultaneous Polls to Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and Local Bodies.

Special judge Sameer Bajpai, after granting time to Delhi police, listed the hearing for March 21.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad sought and was granted time. He submitted that the reply would be filed on March 18. The matter has been listed on March 21, 2024 for reply and arguments on bail.

Also Read | One Nation, One Election: High-Level Panel Submits Report on Simultaneous Polls for Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and Local Bodies.

On February 28, the court issued notice and sought the response of the Delhi police. The matter was listed on March 11 for arguments.

Umar Khalid has filed an application in a case related to the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots of February 2020 being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

He has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and several sections under IPC.

His first bail application was dismissed by the trial court in April 2022. His appeal was also dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

He is accused in the case along with Sharjeel Imam, Mohd. Tahir Hussain, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Safoora Zargar, Gulfisha Fatima, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha and others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)