New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday issued a notice to Robert Vadra and other accused in the money laundering complaint, scheduling a hearing for August 28.

This case is linked to the land deal in Shikohpur village in Gurugram, Haryana.

The notice that aims to hear from the proposed accused during the pre-cognisance stage.

Special judge Sushant Changotra issued the notice to the proposed accused persons after hearing submissions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has recently filed a money laundering charge sheet.

The court directed the ED to supply a copy of the charge sheet to all proposed accused persons.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Naveen Kumar Matta, along with Mohd. Faizan and special counsel Zoheb Hossain appeared through video conferencing.

On July 24, the ED said that it is a Clear and classic case of money laundering. The Proceeds of crime was used to acquire immovable properties, the ED said during preliminary submissions on its prosecution complaint.

The ED had also stated that the evidence conclusively established the offence of money laundering, where proceeds of Crime (PoC) are generated, layered, and enjoyed.

The ED stated that we have presented the funds flow, property, and statements of witnesses. It is a Clear and classic case of money laundering, the ED added. There is a generation of proceeds of crime.

The ED submitted that during the investigation, the source of the proceeds of crime, false statements in the land deal were found, the ED said.

It was submitted that Skylight Hospitality purchased land measuring 3 acres and, valued at crores.

There were false declarations in the sale deed that Rs 7.5 crore had been paid when no money was paid. It was paid later in order to avoid stamp duty. Key witnesses corroborate this, ED's special counsel submitted.

Zoheb Hossain alleged that the first layer of proceeds of crime was generated through Skylight Hospitality, whose 99 per cent shares are held by Vadra.

Hossain submitted that Rs 7.50 crore is shown as the price of approximately 3 acres of land purchased by Skylight through a cheque which was never encashed.

This land was later sold to DLF for a higher amount. This part is still being scrutinised, the ED said.

The Application for a licence was processed in haste without following the procedure, as witnesses stated in their statement. Hossain referred to the statement of the Prosecution witness concerned with the process.

Special counsel also referred to the Statment of Satyanand Yajee, Director of Omkareshwar properties. He knowingly assisted in the generation of proceeds of crime. Yajee knowingly assisted the company of Vadra in acquiring of proceeds of crime.

The ED said that there was enjoyment of the proceeds of crime till July 2025, till the time of provisional attachment. Money Laundering continues to this day, despite the arguments. It is a continuing activity as long as the person enjoys the PoC

The use of PoC continued through the 7 properties, which were purchased using the proceeds of crime. Enjoyment of PoC continued till the properties were attached, the ED said.

Hossain further submitted that we have also invoked section 70, as all the companies where PoC has gone are either 98% or 99% owned by Vadra.

Therefore, he is vicariously liable also apart from his individual role, the ED said.

He was the majority shareholder, beneficial owner, and actual owner, and also served as a director of companies, the ED said.

The complaint, filed on July 17, 2025, names 11 individuals and entities as accused, including Vadra, his company M/s Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Satyanand Yajee, and Kewal Singh Virk.

The case stems from an FIR registered by Gurugram Police, alleging that Vadra, through his company Sky Light Hospitality, fraudulently purchased 3.53 acres of land in Village Shikohpur, Sector 83, Gurugram, from Onkareshwar Properties Pvt. Ltd. on February 12, 2008.

The complaint alleges the use of false declarations in the acquisition and claims that a commercial license was secured for the land using Vadra's personal influence.

As part of the ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order on July 16, 2025, attaching 43 immovable properties worth approximately ₹37.64 crore. These properties are reportedly linked to Vadra and his associated entities, including Sky Light Hospitality. (ANI)

