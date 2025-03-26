India News | Court Rejects BJP MP Raju Bista's Defamation Complaint Against MLA Bishnu Sharma

Agency News ANI| Mar 26, 2025 05:58 PM IST
India News | Court Rejects BJP MP Raju Bista's Defamation Complaint Against MLA Bishnu Sharma
Representative image

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday declined to take cognizance of the Defamation complaint filed by BJP MP from Darjeeling Raju Bista against BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma.

Additional Chief Judicial (ACJM) Neha Mittal declined the cognizance of the defamation complaint and dismissed the same.

Earlier, the court on February 24, 2025 issued a notice to a BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma to lead pre Summoning evidence.

Advocate Akhilesh Singh Rawat, Riya Puniyani, Rohni Rana and Arun Sharma argued on behalf of MP Raju Bista.

BJP MP from Darjeeling had filed a complaint against Bishnu Prasad Sharma BJP MLA from Kurseong, West Bengal.

The BJP MP had alleged that the BJP MLA made a false statement in a press conference alleging Bista's involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

The case arises from a press conference held by Sharma on 24 April 2024 in Darjeeling, where he alleged Raju Bista's involvement in the Jal Jeevan Mission scam.

Thereafter, Raju Bista initiated defamation proceedings against the MLA, highlighting that Sharma, despite being from the same party, made these accusations just before the elections with the apparent intent of tarnishing his reputation.

On March 17, the Rouse Avenue court reserved an order on cognizance of a defamation complaint filed by BJP MP Raju Bista against BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma. (ANI)

