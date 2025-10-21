New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has recently rejected the plea moved by BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia against the charges framed against him for the alleged offences of abusing a traffic cop.

The Cop was on duty on the crane with other staff and was removing the wrongly parked vehicle.

This case pertains to the incident that took place in the Tank Road area of Karol Bagh in 2020. Delhi Police lodged an FIR on the complaint filed by Traffic Head Constable Raj Kumar. At the time, Chandolia was not an MP.

Special Judge (MP-MLA court ) Dig Vinay Singh rejected Chandolia's revision after considering the arguments of counsel for the petitioner and the Prosecution.

"Consequently, no illegality, impropriety, incorrectness, irregularity, or arbitrariness is found in the impugned order, and therefore, the revision petition is meritless. The revision is dismissed," Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh ordered on October 18.

Chandolia, a sitting Member of Parliament, challenged the framing of criminal charges against him. He had challenged the Order of May 3, 2025, which ordered the framing of charges under sections 353, 356, 341, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (now Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita), linked with an incident of October 7, 2020, and sought to be set aside.

The counsel representing Chandolia submitted that the charges are neither legally nor factually sustainable, arguing that the Trial Court made an error by mechanically accepting the prosecution's allegations.

It was also contended that the essential elements of the charged offences are missing; the prosecution's case is undermined by significant evidentiary weaknesses, including the absence of independent witnesses, medical evidence, and CCTV footage. The entire process is accused of being a politically motivated, malicious attempt to harass the revisionist, who is a public representative.

While dismissing the revision, the court said that the mere absence of medical evidence of the complainant cannot be a reason to dismiss Section 353 (assaulting a public servant or using criminal force against him) IPC.

The court rejected the other contention and said, "The argument of independent corroboration from independent witnesses cannot assist the revisionist at this stage. Similarly, the argument of non-collection of CCTV footage, or absence of injury and the medical report of the complainant, does not help," the court said in the order.

The FIR in question was registered on October 8, 2020, regarding an incident dated October 7, 2020, at Police Station Prasad Nagar under sections 186, 353, 356, 341, and 34 IPC (now BNS), based on a complaint by Head Constable Raj Kumar.

The complainant had alleged that he was on duty as a Traffic Constable on a Crane at Karol Bagh Circle. Around 4:30 PM, while on crane duty with his labourers, he reached Tank Road near Shiv Mandir at Karol Bagh noticed a Scooter parked improperly. He asked for it to be removed. The rider took the scooter away.

The cop alleged that the accused then started yelling at him. The complainant ignored the accused, and as he proceeded further on his crane, the accused blocked his way, stopped him, and said that the complainant did not know him.

It is alleged that the accused abused the complainant, instigating the gathered crowd. When he tried to pacify the accused, the abuse continued. The complainant attempted to record the incident on his phone, but the accused tried to snatch the phone and pull him down from the crane. To protect his phone, the complainant handed it to a labourer on the crane, namely Beera. An unknown associate of the accused, who could not be identified, snatched the phone from Beera. (ANI)

