Kolkata, Jul 12 (PTI) A court here on Saturday remanded a student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta, who has been accused of raping a woman on the campus, to police custody till July 19.

The accused was arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman at Haridevpur police station.

The additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore court, after hearing both parties, granted police remand of the accused till July 19.

The woman, a clinical psychologist, stated in the FIR that she was called to the hostel by the accused for a counselling session and was allegedly raped there by him.

The prosecution counsel prayed for police custody of the accused till July 25 for investigation and questioning.

The lawyer for the accused claimed before the court that IIM-Calcutta, situated at Joka on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, is a secure place with restricted entry and one has to register their names and show identity proof to enter the campus, claiming that there was something amiss in the accusation against the student.

The development comes almost a fortnight after a student was allegedly gangraped inside a law college in Kolkata.

