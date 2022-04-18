Keonjhar, Apr 18 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Keonjhar district sentenced a juvenile to 10 years of imprisonment on Monday for raping a 15-year-old girl.

POCSO judge Subhashree Tripathi also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict for committing the crime on January 15, 2017.

The special court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 4 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

The teenager was raped by the accused at a secluded place under the Bamebari police station area on the pretext of taking her to a local fest. A compromise meeting was arranged, but a police case was filed ultimately.

The court directed that the juvenile would be in the correctional home till he attained 21 years of age and shifted to a regular jail then, the special public prosecutor said.

