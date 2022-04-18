The Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board (CGPEB) has released admit card for the Patwari recruitment exam (RDP) 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download their admit cards from the official website of CGPEB at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The Board will conduct the CG Vyapam Patwari exam 2022 on April 24. The exam is scheduled to begin from 10:00 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM. REET 2021 Level 1 Cut Off Released At education.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here

The written examination will be of MCQ containing Objective Type questions. There will in total 150 questions and the duration of the exam will be three hours. There will be a negative marking of .25 marks for each wrong answer. GSEB SSC Hall Ticket 2022: Gujarat Board 10th Admit Card Released on gseb.org; Check Details Here

CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022: Step by Step Guide to Download

Go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Professional Education Board at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Click on the 'Admit card' section available on the homepage.

Now click on the link that reads, "Admit Card for Patwari Training Selection Test (RDP22) - 2022."

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Click on the download option.

Save, Download the CG Vyapam Patwari Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future use.

