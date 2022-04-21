Kohima, Apr 21 (PTI) A court here has sentenced the prime accused in the murder of a Nagaland Police Inspector to 10 years imprisonment and his three other accomplices to varying prison terms.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kohima, Y Longkumer, convicted four persons, including prime accused Yuireingam R Shimray and three others - Rinthingchon Lungharwoshi, Porhosie Pojar and Anthony Kapfo in connection with killing inspector Neiphrietuo Metsei-o and lifting his vehicle, Public Prosecutor T Marlemba said in a statement here.

The judge on April 4 sentenced Yuireingam R Shimray to 10 years rigorous imprisonment while Rinthingchon Lungharwoshi was sentenced to 3.7 years, Porhosie Pojar was sentenced for 5 months 10 days, Anthony Kapfo was jailed for 5 months 10 days, the Public Prosecutor informed.

Metsei-o then serving in 5th Nagaland Armed Police Battalion in Phek district had gone missing on September 7, 2018 after he left Kohima in the morning for his place of posting at Pfutsero.

His body was found in a decomposed state between Lasumi and Zapami village under Pfutsero sub-division in Phek district after a week.

The North Police Station Kohima investigated the case and submitted a chargesheet on November 4, 2018 against the accused persons.

