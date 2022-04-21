Realme, the Chinese phone maker, is gearing up for the launch of GT Neo 3T smartphone. The device has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website, revealing its key specifications. In addition to this, the device has also been listed on China's 3C website. Realme GT Neo 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G Chipset Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Realme GT Neo 3T has been spotted with a model number RMX3372 on both the websites. It has managed to bag 979 points in the single-core test and 3047 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing reveals that the GT Neo 3T phone will come powered by Kona, which could be related with Snapdragon 870 processor. The handset will run on Android 12 OS out of the box and will come with 8GB of RAM.

The China's 3C website reveals that the smartphone will get an 80W fast charging support. Apart from the 3C website, GT Neo 3T was also spotted on TENAA earlier this month. The TENAA website mentioned that Realme GT Neo 3T will sport a 6.62-inch FHD+ display, a 16MP selfie lens with a Sony IMX471 sensor, a 64MP triple rear camera module, a 5,000mAh battery and more

