Jalaun, April 21: A probe has been ordered against an alleged fake eye clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district that treated a woman for poor vision and left her blind.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), N.D. Sharma ordered the probe and Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Sanjeev Prabhakar has been asked to investigate and submit a report in this regard.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the clinic is fake. According to official sources, Kuldeep, who only has a degree to check specs number, was treating eye patients. The CMO said action will be taken against the fake doctor.

The victim's son, Govind Das said that on April 5 he had taken his mother Prema Devi, who was suffering from poor vision, to Kuldeep's clinic.

Kuldeep gave the victim some eye-drops. "Three days after giving the medicine, my mother lost her eyesight," said Govind Das.

He added that when he visited Kuldeep and complained to him about his mother's condition, the latter gave him Rs 1,000 and advised him to stop administering eye drops.

After this, Govind Das made a complaint to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate but no action was taken. Govind Das, thereafter, met the CMO with a complaint, who then handed over the probe to the ACMO.

"Investigation revealed that the eye care clinic is fake. Strict action will be taken against the fake doctor."

